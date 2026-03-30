Man Kills Lover in Vizag, Preserves Body in Refrigerator after Cutting into Pieces

Visakhapatnam: In a chilling incident, a 35-year-old man, claiming to be an employee of Navy,, allegedly murdered a 29-year-old woman at his apartment, chopped her body parts, dumped and destroyed some of the parts storing some of them in a refrigerator at LV Nagar under Gajuwaka police station limits in Vizag city. The crime came to light after the accused surrendered before the police on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified as Mounika.

The accused, identified as Ch Ravindra, a technician with the Navy and a native of Rajam in Vizianagaram district, was married. He developed an affair with Mounika, a native of Vizag city. As per reports, Ravindra’s pregnant wife left for her hometown in Vizianagaram a few weeks ago for delivery and Ravindra stayed alone in the apartment.

Mounika came to Ravindra’s house on Sunday afternoon (March 29) following a phone call from him. The couple stayed for some hours and later picked up an argument. In a fit of rage, he stabbed her to death and chopped her body parts, according to reports.

Ravindra allegedly packed some of the body parts in a bag, went to an isolated place and destroyed it. He also kept some of the body parts in the refrigerator in his home. However, the head was missing.

Police said Ravindra came to the police station, confessed the crime and surrendered before them. The police visited Ravindra’s residence and recovered some body parts, which were kept in the refrigerator. However, they didn’t find the head and they suspected that Ravindra dumped the head of the body. A special team has been formed to trace the head and remaining body parts of the woman.