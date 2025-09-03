Man Killed by Son in Kodumur

Kurnool: A 50-year-old man was killed by his son in Pulakurthy village of Kodumur mandal on Tuesday night.

Police identified the deceased as Kammari Ramachari, 50, an APSRTC driver working at the Yemmiganur depot. He was attacked with a heavy pestle by his son Veeraswamy, 30, and died on the spot.

Sources said the father and son frequently quarreled over family matters. Preliminary investigation suggests Veeraswamy may have believed that killing his father would help him secure a government job on compassionate grounds, though police are yet to confirm the motive. A case has been registered, and a manhunt is underway to nab the accused.