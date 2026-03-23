Man Killed At Anantapur RTC Bus Stand

ANANTAPUR: Unidentified persons beat a man to death following a quarrel at the APSRTC Bus Stand in Anantapur during the wee hours of Sunday.

Three Town police said Adarsha Naidu, 25, of Madigubba village in Atmakur mandal, proceeding to Hyderabad reached the Anantapur bus stand along with his friends during the early hours of Sunday.

Adarsha and his friends had their breakfast at the canteen in the bus stand premises. While moving on their motorcycle, their vehicle crossed close to another vehicle on which Karunakar and Bunny of Anantapur had been coming.

Karunakar and Bunny had been in a deep inebriated condition. They entered into an argument with Adarsha leading to a fight. Karunakar and Bunny hit Adarsha on his chest with a stone following which he Adarsha suffered a serious injury and fell unconscious. The attackers fled from the spot.

On receiving information, Three Town police rushed to the spot and shifted Adarsha to the Government General Hospital in an auto rickshaw. Adarsha died while undergoing treatment. Doctors said he suffered serious injury in the heart region.

Three Town police have registered a case.