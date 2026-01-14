Man Injured by Kite String in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A man suffered serious facial injuries after a sharp kite string, known as manja, struck him while he was riding his motorcycle in Madhurawada on Tuesday.

The injured, identified as Venkat Rao, was travelling from Kommadi to his workplace along with his son when the incident occurred around 1 pm on the Madhurawada Bridge. Despite wearing a helmet, the manja string cut deep into his face, causing a severe injury to his lips.

“I did not even realise what hit me. The cut happened suddenly and there was heavy bleeding,” Venkat Rao said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors provided emergency treatment and administered two stitches on both sides of his mouth to close the wound caused by the razor-sharp string.