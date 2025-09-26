Man Impersonating Police Officer Held In Nellore For Job Fraud

TIRUPATI: Vedayapalem police have arrested a man for posing as a Crime Branch circle inspector and cheating unemployed youth of their money by promising government jobs.

The accused has been identified as Devalla Sai Krishna (28), a native of Pangili village in Rapur mandal of Nellore district. According to police, Sai Krishna wore a police uniform and claimed to be a Crime Branch CI from Vijayawada.

He, along with his associates, collected money from gullible youth promising them jobs in the Forest Department. He allegedly collected about ₹51 lakh through online transactions and cash from complainant Tupili Vinod Kumar of Nellore Rural and others.

When Sai Krishna failed to provide jobs or return the money, his victims grew suspicious and lodged a complaint with Vedayapalem Police Station on September 24.

Following the complaint, Nellore SP Dr. Ajita Vejendla ordered an investigation under the supervision of Nellore Town DSP P. Sindhu Priya.

A special team led by inspector K. Srinivasa Rao and sub-inspector A. Srinivasa Rao, along with other staff, arrested the accused late on Thursday night.

Police seized fake ID cards, including that of a Crime Branch inspector and a senior doctor, police uniforms, stethoscopes, fake number plates with police insignia, and vehicles including a BMW car, Vespa scooter, Avenis scooter, Royal Enfield and Kawasaki Ninja bikes. A “POLICE” plate and other accessories have also been recovered.