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Man Hijacks Patrol Car, Hits 2 Vehicles, injures 3

Andhra Pradesh
17 March 2026 8:51 PM IST

The incident occurred at Dandapalli Crossroads, and the miscreant was identified as Ratnakar, a native of Ramasamudram in Malabagalu taluk of Karnataka: Reports

Man Hijacks Patrol Car, Hits 2 Vehicles, injures 3
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Representational Image — DC file

TIRUPATI: A man from Karnataka caused panic at Gangavaram mandal in Chittoor district on Tuesday after commandeering a parked police patrol vehicle, injuring three persons by ramming it into multiple vehicles.

The incident occurred at Dandapalli Crossroads, and the miscreant was identified as Ratnakar, a native of Ramasamudram in Malabagalu taluk of Karnataka. The man climbed into the unattended patrol car which was parked at Dandapalli Crossroads and drove off despite attempts by locals to stop him, hitting an auto and injuring its driver.

Continuing his reckless drive, he drove towards the nearby police station and rammed into a car near the premises, injuring two more persons. He then abandoned the vehicle and ran towards a nearby pond, into which he jumped while attempting to flee.

Fire service personnel rescued him from the water, and he was shifted to the Palamaner Government Hospital for treatment. Police launched an investigation into the incident.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Hijack Panic Karnataka Chittoor district tirupati andhra pradesh news 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
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