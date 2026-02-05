Man Held For Posting Morphed Women's Photos Online

Visakhapatnam: The Visakhapatnam City Cyber Crime police arrested a man for allegedly downloading photographs of acquaintances from social media, digitally morphing them into obscene images, and posting them online.

The accused, identified as Mohan Krishna, a resident of Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district, was apprehended following a complaint and has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to police, the case was registered after a local woman lodged a complaint alleging that her photographs were stolen from social media platforms, morphed into nude images and uploaded with vulgar captions on Twitter and DeviantArt. The accused reportedly operated under the username ‘Milk Factory’ on Twitter and used similar accounts on DeviantArt.

The complaint further stated that the morphed images were also circulated in several Instagram groups, causing distress to the victim.

Using digital forensics and social media tracking, cybercrime police traced the online activity to Mohan Krishna and arrested him. Further investigation was underway.