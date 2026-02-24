Man Hacks Wife Over Liquor Money in Anantapur

Anantapur: A man allegedly hacked his wife with a sickle after she refused to give him money to consume liquor in the Old Town area of Anantapur on Tuesday.

According to One Town police, the accused, Nagabhushanam, an auto driver addicted to alcohol, demanded money from his wife, Gowramma, who works as a domestic help to support the family. When she refused, he attacked her with a sickle, causing serious injuries.

Neighbours, alerted by the incident, informed the police, following which Gowramma was shifted to the Anantapur Government General Hospital for treatment. Police detained Nagabhushanam and registered a case based on the victim’s complaint.

Constable’s wife dies by suicide in Anantapur

Anantapur: A 30-year-old woman, the wife of a constable, died by suicide at her residence in Azad Nagar in Anantapur on Tuesday.

Police sources said the victim, Lalitha, was married to Mohan Krishna, a constable working at the One Town police station. The couple has a son. Differences reportedly arose between the couple due to Mohan Krishna’s alleged extramarital affair, following which Lalitha had been staying at her parents’ house for the past few days.

As the differences persisted, Lalitha allegedly took the extreme step. While there was speculation about social media messages allegedly sent by another constable, police clarified that the suicide was linked to marital discord arising from her husband’s extramarital relationship.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.