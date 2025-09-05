Man Gets lifer For Killing Brother

Visakhapatnam: The II Additional District Judge Court in Visakhapatnam sentenced Buraka Durga Rao to life imprisonment for murdering his brother Krishna in 2016. The court also directed him to pay Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

The incident occurred within the one town police station limits, where Durga Rao, owing to old enmity, stabbed Krishna in the neck with a knife. Krishna was rushed to King George Hospital but succumbed four days later due to severe blood loss.

Initially, the case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. After Krishna’s death, it was altered to Section 302 (murder). The complaint was filed by another brother of the deceased, who witnessed the attack.

After examining evidence and witness accounts, Judge C.K. Gayathri Devi found Durga Rao guilty under Section 302 of the IPC and pronounced the life sentence.