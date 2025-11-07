Man Gets Life Term For Killing Wife In Nellore

TIRUPATI: A man convicted in a 2018 murder case under Manubolu police limits has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹1,000. The verdict was delivered by the 8th Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court on Friday, following a successful prosecution based on evidence presented by the police.

The case pertains to an incident on July 2, 2018. According to the complaint, the accused, Rapur Srinivasulu (44), had a heated argument with his wife over their daughter’s decision to enter into a love marriage. In a fit of rage, while the couple were travelling from Nellore to K.R. Puram in an auto, the accused reportedly stopped the vehicle midway. After both got down, he attacked his wife, Venkata Ramanamma (38), with the auto’s jack rod, killing her on the spot.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Manubolu Police Station. The investigation, led by Gudur Rural CI P. Akkeswara Rao, culminated in a charge sheet being filed. After examining the evidence and witness statements, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Nellore SP Dr Ajitha Vajendla said the conviction was achieved as part of efforts to strengthen “Good Trial Monitoring” to ensure stricter punishments in serious criminal cases. She commended Public Prosecutor S.K. Rafi Malik, investigating officer P. Akkeswara Rao, court monitoring SI K. Suman, 8th Court liaison HC Y. Venkateswarlu, and Manubolu court staff member HC S.K. Khaja Hussain for their effective handling of the case.