Man Gets Life Term For Killing Father Over Property Dispute In Nellore

A court in SPS Nellore district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father over a property dispute.

The 5th Additional District Judge N. Saraswati delivered the verdict on Tuesday, convicting Potluri Subrahmanyam, 35, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5,000, with an additional five months of simple imprisonment in case of default.

The incident took place on December 28, 2024, at Thallamitta Tribal Colony in Yellayapalem village under Kodavalur police station limits. The accused had been pressuring his father to transfer a house into his name, leading to frequent disputes. During an argument, he allegedly attacked his father with an axe, killing him on the spot before fleeing after threatening a relative who tried to intervene.

District superintendent of police Ajitha Vejendla said the conviction was secured through effective implementation of the Court Monitoring System, ensuring close tracking of the case, timely submission of evidence and coordination with the prosecution.

The investigation was led by CI A. Surendra Babu, while Public Prosecutor Ajay Prem Kumar Lam handled the case.

Police said strict action will be taken in cases of violence arising out of family disputes.

Man gets 10-year jail term for attempting to assault minor in Prakasam

A 40-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 by a POCSO court in Ongole for attempting to sexually assault a five-year-old girl. The victim will receive ₹75,000 in compensation through the District Legal Services Authority.

The incident occurred on July 24, 2022, in a village in Veligandla mandal when the child’s parents had gone out. The accused allegedly lured the girl into a house and attempted the assault but fled after being noticed by relatives. A case was registered at Veligandla police station.

Police said the accused was arrested following an investigation led by DSP A. Pallapraju.

Under the supervision of district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju, a POCSO monitoring team ensured timely production of witnesses. Special public prosecutor Gottipati Srinivas Rao handled the case.

Police said strict action will be taken against offenders targeting children and urged parents to remain vigilant.

Farmer was found dead in Vizianagaram

A 60-year-old farmer was found dead under suspicious circumstances at Mamidipalli in Santhakaviti mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The deceased was identified as Jogulu. Locals said his semi-burnt body was found on the outskirts of the village.

Police registered a case and have begun an investigation.

Woman dies, two children injured in suspected suicide bid

A woman died while her two children were seriously injured in a suspected suicide attempt at a railway track in Kambakaya locality in Narasannapeta mandal of Srikakulam district.

According to reports, the woman died on the spot, while the injured children were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and are trying to identify the victims.

Two students arrested in girl student suicide case

Two students, Bellani Ratlu (21) and Burugupalli Vijaya Saradhi (21), were arrested in Eluru for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 20-year-old B.Pharmacy student by threatening to leak her private chats, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, natives of Jagannadhapuram village in Pedavegi mandal and Mysannagudem in Jangareddygudem mandal respectively, were booked in the case registered by Eluru Three Town police.

The victim died on March 25. The case was initially registered as a suspicious death.

During investigation, police found that the victim and the two accused had been classmates since their first year and were in regular contact through phone calls, WhatsApp and Instagram. Some personal chats between the victim and Vijaya Saradhi had been saved by him.

Police said differences later arose between them, and the victim distanced herself. On March 24, the accused allegedly spoke to her in an offensive manner and humiliated her. She complained to a college lecturer, who assured her that the matter would be taken up with the management.

On March 25 evening, after attending a farewell programme, she returned to the hostel. Ratlu allegedly called her and demanded that she withdraw the complaint, and threatened to share her private chats with friends and family members.

Police said the victim informed her father and family, who told her they would take her home. Fearing that the chats would be exposed, she died.

Eluru DSP S. Sravan Kumar said the investigation established abetment, following which the two students were arrested.

Sanitary inspector caught accepting ₹15,000 bribe in Rajamahendravaram

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught sanitary inspector Vangala Rajendra Prasad of Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a trader on Tuesday.

According to ACB officials, the trader, Surampudi Aravind Swamy, had set up a clothing business and approached the official for a trade licence. The sanitary inspector allegedly demanded ₹20,000 to process the licence.

The trader initially paid ₹5,000, and the official asked him to pay the remaining amount within two days. The trader then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the official while accepting the bribe.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the ACB court in Rajamahendravaram.

Fraudsters dupe bank for Rs 5.28 Cr in Vijayawada





Fraudsters allegedly duped Axis Bank of ₹5.28 crore by opening accounts using fake documents and withdrawing money through credit cards in the city.

According to sources, the accused opened accounts in three branches located at Eluru Road, Gunadala and Benz Circle by submitting forged documents, including fake Aadhaar cards, payslips and address proofs.

The fraud came to light after irregularities were detected, following which bank authorities lodged a complaint with the cyber police.

Police have registered a case and are trying to identify and trace the accused.