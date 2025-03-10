Man Gets 25-Year RI for Sexually Attacking Minor

Visakhapatnam: Special POCSO court judge K. Nagamani sentenced Visinigiri Ravi, 31 to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 10,000 for sexually attacking a minor. The case was registered on October 27, 2024 at Vizianagaram Women’s Police Station.

Superintendent of police Vakul Jindal said the accused committed sexual assault on a three-and-a-half-year-old girl child at a timber depot at Katurubilli Junction, Gantyada mandal.

The woman sub-inspector registered a case on the complaint of her mother. The police arrested the accused within hours and sent him to remand. Subsequently, a charge sheet was filed in the court. During the trial, the judge found the accused guilty and pronounced judgment.