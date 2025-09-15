Man Gets 21-Yr-Jail For Child Assault

Nalgonda: The Pocso Court in Nalgonda on Monday sentenced a man to 21 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 for committing sexual assault on a minor girl.

In an inebriated condition, Domala Ramulu barged into the house of an eight-year-old girl at Vanipakala village in Chityal mandal on February 11, 2018, when she was alone, and sexually assaulted her.

Following a complaint from the victim’s father, Chityal police registered a case against Ramulu under relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

Special public prosecutor of the Pocso Court, Vemula Ranjit, said the court delivered its judgment in the case after eight years.