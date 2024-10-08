Man gets 20-yr term in Pocso case

Tirumala: The Nellore district special Pocso court has sentenced a man to 20 years jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The incident occurred in Yallayapalem under Kodavalur jurisdiction. The accused was identified as Mannepalli, 39, from Krishna district. He was found guilty of repeatedly raping a 12-year-old girl. The crime took place on August 1, 2022, when the accused, who was cohabiting with the victim's mother, took advantage of the child's vulnerability.

The case was registered under various sections of the IPC and Pocso Act. The investigation, led by DSP N. Suresh Babu and CI Y. Rama Rao, resulted in a strong charge sheet. Special public prosecutor D. Shailaja Reddy argued the case.



Nellore SP G. Krishnakanth commended the investigation team and court staff for their efforts. He warned that crimes against women and children would be met with severe punishment.