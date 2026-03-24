Man Gets 20-year RI for Child Marriage

Visakhapatnam: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in Vizianagaram has sentenced P. Prem Kumar (22) to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for child marriage and repeated sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2025.

The court also fined him ₹10,000. Six of his relatives were awarded one year’s rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹5,000 each for facilitating the illegal marriage and harassing the victim.

The court further directed the government to pay ₹5 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.