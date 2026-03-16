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Man Gets 20-Year Jail for Raping Minor

Andhra Pradesh
16 March 2026 10:32 PM IST

The case was investigated under the supervision of the Markapuram DSP and prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasa Rao. The SP also advised parents to remain vigilant and encourage children to report any problems without fear.

Man Gets 20-Year Jail for Raping Minor
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A Pocso Court in Ongole on Monday sentenced 31-year-old Motukuri alias Kola Pichchayya to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a 10-year-old girl on April 14, 2024. The court also awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim. (Representational Image: DC)

Nellore: A Pocso Court in Ongole on Monday sentenced 31-year-old Motukuri alias Kola Pichchayya to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a 10-year-old girl on April 14, 2024. The court also awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

Superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju commended the police team for securing the conviction and said strict action would be taken against those committing crimes against women and children.

The case was investigated under the supervision of the Markapuram DSP and prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasa Rao. The SP also advised parents to remain vigilant and encourage children to report any problems without fear.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
POCSO court imprisonment V. Harshavardhan Raju Strict action 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
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