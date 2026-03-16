Man Gets 20-Year Jail for Raping Minor

Nellore: A Pocso Court in Ongole on Monday sentenced 31-year-old Motukuri alias Kola Pichchayya to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping a 10-year-old girl on April 14, 2024. The court also awarded Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

Superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju commended the police team for securing the conviction and said strict action would be taken against those committing crimes against women and children.

The case was investigated under the supervision of the Markapuram DSP and prosecuted by Special Public Prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasa Rao. The SP also advised parents to remain vigilant and encourage children to report any problems without fear.