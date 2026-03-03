Man Gets 10-Year Jail In Pocso Case

KAKINADA: The Bhimavaram Pocso Court sentenced Mantri Rajesh alias Baby of Pekeru village in Iragavaram mandal of West Godavari district to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him ₹25,000 after convicting him under the Pocso Act.

Police said the minor girl was reported missing on January 29, 2023, and was traced on February 8. During investigation, she stated that the accused had taken her to Eluru, forced her into marriage and sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections, the Pocso Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. The court also ordered the accused to pay ₹1 lakh as compensation to the victim.