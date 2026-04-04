Man Found Dead In Mango Grove; Police Suspect Foul Play

NELLORE: A man was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a mango grove under Pakala police station limits in Tirupati district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Chalamacharla Praveen Kumar (46), a resident of Thondavada village in Chandragiri mandal, according to Pakala CI T. Chinna Govindu.

He had left for a mango orchard at Pulivarthivaripalli on March 28 and remained in contact with his family until April 2. After losing contact on April 3, family members, along with the farm lessee, searched the area and found him dead near a shed.

Police said the body was in a decomposed state and signs of suspicious circumstances were noticed. Locals said he was last seen on March 30 consuming alcohol with unidentified persons.

A case has been registered based on a complaint from the family. The body has been shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem, and investigation is underway.