Man Fires at Father’s House Over Property Dispute, Arrested

Tirupati: A family dispute in Nellore escalated into violence when a man fired a gunshot at his father’s house after being denied an additional share in the family property. The incident, which took place at midnight on Saturday, came to light on Monday after police arrested the accused, Hitesh Kumar Jain, 38, and five others near Walkers Road, Nellore.

According to the police, Rajmal Jain, a resident of Achari Street, has three sons and a daughter. His second son, Hitesh, had been living separately since his marriage and had already received Rs 40 lakh as his share of the family assets. He invested the money in a business in Bengaluru but incurred losses. He later started a glass and plywood shop in Subedar Peta, which also failed. Facing financial difficulties, he repeatedly demanded more property, leading to frequent disputes with his family.

On the night of March 22, Hitesh, accompanied by five others—Pacha Vamsi, 39, Rallapalli Bharat. 25, Chevuri Raj Shekhar Reddy, 26, Shekhar Sandeep, 25, and Tanniru Kishore, 39—arrived at his father’s house. They banged on the doors, shouted, and created panic. Hitesh then fired a round at the house’s doors using his licensed pistol with the alleged intention of harming his family. No one was injured in the incident.

Following the complaint, Chinna Bazaar circle inspector Ch. Koteswara Rao registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Acting on a tip-off, the accused were taken into custody on Monday at 12.30 pm in front of an under-construction apartment in Putta Estates, Walkers Road. The police seized Hitesh’s licensed pistol and 26 rounds of ammunition.