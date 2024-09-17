Man electrocuted in Kurnool





Kurnool: A 35-year-old man was electrocuted in Bailuppala village of Gonegandla mandal late Monday night. The deceased was identified as Chakali Thikanna. Family members reported that Thikanna was electrocuted while he was repairing electric wires in a goat shed near his home and died on the spot.







Thikanna is survived by his wife and two children. Police have registered a case.









