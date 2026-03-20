Man Drowns In Pond After Getting Engaged

KAKINADA: A 24-year-old man, Vennela Prashanth, drowned in a pond near the Bhimeswara Swamy Temple at Samalkot in Kakinada district on Thursday. According to Samalkot Circle Inspector A. Krishna Bhagawan, Prashanth, who got engaged four days ago, had visited the temple with a friend on the occasion of Ugadi. He reportedly slipped while attempting to step into the pond and fell into the water. Locals pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Samalkot police have registered a case.