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Man Drowns In Pond After Getting Engaged

Andhra Pradesh
20 March 2026 1:48 AM IST

According to Samalkot Circle Inspector A. Krishna Bhagawan, Prashanth, who got engaged four days ago, had visited the temple with a friend on the occasion of Ugadi.

Man Drowns In Pond After Getting Engaged
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He reportedly slipped while attempting to step into the pond and fell into the water— DC Image

KAKINADA: A 24-year-old man, Vennela Prashanth, drowned in a pond near the Bhimeswara Swamy Temple at Samalkot in Kakinada district on Thursday. According to Samalkot Circle Inspector A. Krishna Bhagawan, Prashanth, who got engaged four days ago, had visited the temple with a friend on the occasion of Ugadi. He reportedly slipped while attempting to step into the pond and fell into the water. Locals pulled him out and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Samalkot police have registered a case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
police registered a case man dead 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
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