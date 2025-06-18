Man Dies When Hit by a Vehicle of Ex-CM Jagan’s Convoy

Vijayawada: A 54-year-old man, Cheeli Singaiah, has died after he was hit by one of the convoy vehicles of former chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at Yetukuru under Nallapadu police station limits in Guntur district on Wednesday.

As Jagan Mohan Reddy was proceeding in a convoy of vehicles to Rentapalli village of Sattenapalli mandal in Palnadu district to unveil the statue of party activist Nagamalleswara Rao, the deceased Singaiah of Vengalayapalem in Guntur district tried to shower flowers on the former CM as his convoy of vehicles was proceeding. However, he suffered an injury to his shoulder when one of the vehicles in the convoy bearing registration No. AP 26 CE 0001 hit him. As the vehicle did not stop after hitting him, some people who were on the road came to his rescue and alerted the police. The injured man was immediately shifted to the government hospital in Guntur for medical treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries. Police booked a case and are investigating.

Earlier, Guntur SP Satish Kumar and Guntur range IG Sarva Shrestha Tripathi have informed the media in Guntur about the mishap involving Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy of vehicles.

Tripathi said nearly 30-35 vehicles were found in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s convoy, though only three vehicles were permitted. He called the death of a man unfortunate.

The IG said action would be taken against those responsible for the mishap after carrying out a comprehensive inquiry.