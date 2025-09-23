Man Dies Of Electrocution In Holagunda

Kurnool: A 40-year-old man died of accidental electrocution in Holagunda, Kurnool district, on Monday. The deceased was identified as G. Marenna, a local resident.

According to villagers, the incident occurred in the morning when Marenna was travelling on a tractor loaded with cotton. While sitting in the front, he accidentally came into contact with overhead electric wires and suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to the government hospital in Adoni for treatment, where doctors declared him dead. Marenna is survived by his wife and two children. Sub-inspector G. Dileep Kumar said a case has been registered in connection with the incident.