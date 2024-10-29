Man dies in firecracker blast; house roof collapses

Kakinada: A 38-year-old man, Kallu Venkata Krishna of Yedida village in Mandapeta Rural Mandal, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District, died, and three family members were injured when a firecracker blast caused the roof of their tiled house to collapse on Monday.



According to Mandapeta Rural Police, Venkata Krishna was making firecrackers that produce loud noises in his home. On Monday, while tying a thread to one of the firecrackers, an explosion occurred. Already prepared firecrackers also detonated. Venkata Krishna and his wife, Jayasri, suffered severe burn injuries. He was transported to the Government Hospital in Mandapeta but succumbed to his injuries. Jayasri's condition is critical, and she has been admitted to the Government General Hospital in Kakinada.



Venkata Krishna's parents, Kallu Srinivas and Savithree, were injured in the roof collapse, as they were residing in another part of the house. Upon receiving information about the fire, Mandapeta Rural Sub-Inspector Sureshbabu and fire officers rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. Sureshbabu cautioned the public against preparing or making firecrackers at home or in public places due to the inherent dangers. The Mandapeta Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating.



