Man Critically Injured In Bear Attack Near Venkatagiri Forest

Nellore:A bear attack in the Palem Kota forest near Venkatagiri in Tirupati district left two men injured, one of them critically on Wednesday.

The critically injured victim has been identified as Katari Ankaiah (50), while the second injured person is Kavadi Munaiah (40), both residents of Venkatagiri. The two, along with a third companion and a dog, had ventured into the forest around 1 pm to collect herbs.

According to Munaiah, the bear initially spotted and attacked the dog. In panic, the dog ran towards Ankaiah, prompting the bear to follow and launch a ferocious attack on him. Ankaiah sustained severe injuries to his fingers, shoulders, and legs, and fell unconscious on the spot.

Munaiah and the third member of the group carried Ankaiah nearly 3 kilometres through the forest to reach the government hospital in Venkatagiri.

Given the seriousness of his injuries, doctors later advised shifting him to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for advanced treatment.