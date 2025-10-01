Man Climbs Electricity Tower, Falls To Death

Tirupati: A youngster from Kaduru in Chikmagalur district of Karnataka died after falling from a 220 kV high-tension electricity tower at Guravarajupalli in Renigunta mandal, Tirupati district, on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Shiva, climbed the tower and remained there for several hours, performing dangerous stunts and ignoring repeated pleas from villagers to come down.

On being alerted, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and tried to convince him to descend. As a precaution, the electricity department switched off power supply in the area. Shiva, however, continued to cling to the live wires while speaking over the phone.

After a while, he slipped and fell. Although police had set up a safety net beneath the tower, it failed to protect him from severe head injuries. He succumbed while being shifted to hospital. Police have registered a case and were investigating the circumstances leading to the incident.