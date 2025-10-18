Man Cheats Devotees Of Rs 4 Lakh Posing As TTD Employee

TIRUPATI: A man posing as an official of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) cheated devotees by promising Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets, collecting over Rs 4 lakh before fleeing, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ashok, reportedly claimed close connections with senior TTD officials and even the state home minister to gain devotees’ trust.

According to police, Telangana-based devotee Bajrang Aman Goyal was duped of Rs 4 lakh through UPI transactions, along with an additional Rs 10,000 in cash at Tirumala. Immediately after collecting the money, Ashok switched off his phone and absconded.

Realising he had been cheated, Goyal lodged a complaint with the TTD Vigilance Wing via email. Acting on the complaint, the Vigilance Wing registered a case at the Tirumala II Town Police Station. The police have launched an investigation to trace the accused.

In response to the incident, TTD chairman B.R. Naidu appealed to devotees not to trust brokers or middlemen for Srivari Darshan, Arjitha Sevas, or accommodation. “We have received several complaints about individuals posing as senior officials or influential persons and luring devotees with promises of special darshan, sevas, and accommodation facilities,” he said.

Naidu added that TTD has identified several fraudsters and initiated legal action against them. He urged devotees to book all Srivari Darshan tickets, Arjitha Sevas, and accommodation only through the official TTD website or mobile app using their Aadhaar details.

For assistance, devotees can contact the toll-free number 155257 or report any suspected fraud to the TTD Vigilance Wing at 0877-2263828, which operates round the clock. “Let us work together to safeguard the sanctity and security of Tirumala,” Naidu appealed.