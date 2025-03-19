Man caught with two pistols, 17 bullet rounds in AP

KAKINADA: Gollapalem police arrested a former probationary officer of a bank, Chitikela Nageswara Rao (33), from Narsipatnam, currently residing in Visakhapatnam, on charges of illegal possession of firearms. Police recovered two pistols and 17 rounds of ammunition from him.



Kakinada Superintendent of Police G. Bindu Madhav told reporters on Wednesday that the arrest had prevented a potential robbery.



Rao had previously worked as a probationary officer at Chaitanya Grameena Bank, where he misused 900 grams of gold for personal gain due to his addiction to online betting and other activities while working in the erstwhile West Godavari district. He also stole ₹2.30 lakh from the bank’s ATM at Eleswaram using a passcode. After his fraudulent activities were exposed, the bank officials suspended him, and he later repaid the stolen amount.

Rao had previously worked as a probationary officer at Chaitanya Grameena Bank, where he misused 900 grams of gold for personal gain due to his addiction to online betting and other activities while working in the erstwhile West Godavari district. He also stole ₹2.30 lakh from the bank’s ATM at Eleswaram using a passcode. After his fraudulent activities were exposed, the bank officials suspended him, and he later repaid the stolen amount.



Bindu Madhav stated that in an attempt to recover his financial losses, Rao resorted to chain-snatching, four nighttime house burglaries, and bike theft. He then planned a major robbery, targeting banks or ATMs, and searched for information on YouTube about procuring firearms. He eventually travelled to the Munger region in Bihar, where he purchased two pistols and 17 rounds of ammunition.





Gollapalem sub-inspector Ravindranath caught Rao during a routine vehicle inspection, leading to the seizure of the firearms and ammunition. SP Bindu Madhav commended the police personnel for nabbing the accused.



