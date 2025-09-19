Man Bites Snake’s Head After Being Bitten in Tirupati District

Srikalahasti: In a spine-chilling incident, a man who was bitten by a snake retaliated by biting off its head and then went to sleep beside the dead reptile. The unusual episode took place at Chiyyavaram village in Thottambedu mandal of Tirupati district on Thursday night.

According to locals, Venkatesh, who was under the influence of alcohol, was returning home when a black cobra bit him. In a drunken state, he caught hold of the snake and bit off its head. He then carried the dead reptile back home and slept next to it.

Around midnight, his health deteriorated, prompting his family to rush him to the Srikalahasti area hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Friday morning for advanced treatment.