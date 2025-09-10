Man Awarded Life Term For Killing Mother-In-Law

Visakhapatnam: A special court in Visakhapatnam has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for assaulting his wife and in-laws, which resulted in the death of his mother-in-law.

The court delivered its verdict, sentencing Ponnakayala Mahesh to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,20,000 and compensation of Rs 1,10,000 to the victim’s family.

The case dates back to October 14, 2013, when the accused went to his wife’s parental home in the morning, attempting to give biscuits to his children. The victim, who had been staying with her parents due to her husband’s increasing alcohol addiction and abusive behaviour, prevented him from interacting with the children.

Enraged, he attacked his wife and her parents with a weapon, leaving all three seriously injured. The victims were rushed to King George Hospital (KGH) for emergency treatment. While under treatment, the 46-year-old mother succumbed to head injuries on October 21, 2013.

The case was registered at Arilova Police Station (Cr. No. 512/2013) under Sections 498-A (cruelty by husband or relatives), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.