Man Attempts to Bury Himself Alive in Prakasam

Kurnool: A man attempted to bury himself alive at Vithalapuram in Tallur, Prakasam district, on Sunday, but villagers and police intervened to stop him. Kotireddy, son of former village sarpanch Kaipu Anjireddy, had built a Bhudevi temple on his land 12 years ago. In front of the temple, he dug a large pit and had been meditating inside it, covered with a sheet, for a week. He planned to create a "living grave" on Ugadi day.

On Sunday at 5 am, Kotireddy, accompanied by his son, performed special pujas at the temple. He then entered the pit, set up as a grave, and began meditating. His son covered the pit with a sheet and filled it with soil. Upon learning of this, Kotireddy’s father and others rushed to the spot and urged him to come out, but he refused, insisting he should not be disturbed.

Tallur police personnel arrived after being alerted and, with the help of locals, removed him from the pit. However, after the police left, Kotireddy re-entered the pit and resumed his meditation. It was only around 3:30 pm, after persistent efforts from his family and local elders, that he finally agreed to come out and return home. Sub-inspector S. Mallikarjuna Rao stated that they counselled Kotireddy to prevent such practices and confirmed that no case was filed against him.