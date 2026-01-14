Man Attempts Suicide Near CM’s Naravaripalle Home After Failing To Meet Him

TIRUPATI: A 60-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide near the residence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at Naravaripalle on Wednesday after he was unable to meet the CM to submit a representation.

The incident occurred during the Chief Minister’s three-day Sankranti visit to his native village. Several people from Tirupati and Chittoor districts had gathered in Naravaripalle to seek government assistance for various grievances.

According to officials, Govinda Reddy of Nagireddipalli village in Peddapanjani mandal, Chittoor district, arrived on Wednesday hoping to submit a petition. However, security personnel reportedly informed him that there were no official programmes and that representations would not be received that day.

Distressed by this, Govinda Reddy allegedly tried to end his life. He was immediately shifted to the SVR Ruia Government Hospital in Tirupati and later referred to the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences for further treatment.

A note recovered later reportedly sought official intervention in a land dispute involving his family. Reddeppa, who accompanied him, said Govinda Reddy had earlier submitted a similar petition to the CM and minister Nara Lokesh in January last year, but the issue remained unresolved.

Tirupati district collector Dr S. Venkateshwar enquired into the incident and directed officials to ensure the best possible medical care for the patient.