Man attacks woman, her parents

Vijayawada: A man attacked a woman and her parents with a knife in Kanagala village, Cherukupalli mandal, Bapatla district, in the early hours of Monday. Fortunately, the victims escaped the attack with only minor injuries.

According to police, a man named Bhargava Reddy from Razole was allegedly in love with the woman. Upon learning that her family was making arrangements for her marriage, Bhargava Reddy, accompanied by an unidentified friend, went to her house and proposed to her. However, the woman rejected his proposal. A scuffle broke out, during which he began to attack her with a knife. Hearing her screams, her parents rushed to her aid, and they were also attacked. Neighbors soon arrived at the scene, prompting Bhargava Reddy and his friend to flee.



The three injured people were transported to the government hospital in Repalle, where their condition is reported to be stable. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.



