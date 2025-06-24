Man Arrested With 40 Gm Of MDMA

Vijayawada: A man was arrested by the police on charges of having 40 gm of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth over Rs 1 lakh in his possession and seized it at Kaza Toll Plaza falling under Mangalagiri rural police station limits in the early hours on Monday.

According to Mangalagiri rural police, based on a tip-off about the man identified as G. Samuel travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam in a private travels bus while in possession of MDMA in the form of tablets and crystals, sleuths from the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) along with the local police nabbed the culprit and arrested him. Based on preliminary inquiry, he was addicted to taking it and also supplying it to others.

Police booked a case, and an investigation is in progress.