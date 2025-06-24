 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Man Arrested With 40 Gm Of MDMA

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
24 Jun 2025 12:38 AM IST

According to Mangalagiri rural police, based on a tip-off about the man identified as G. Samuel travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam in a private travels bus while in possession of MDMA

Man Arrested With 40 Gm Of MDMA
x
Police booked a case, and an investigation is in progress.

Vijayawada: A man was arrested by the police on charges of having 40 gm of MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine) worth over Rs 1 lakh in his possession and seized it at Kaza Toll Plaza falling under Mangalagiri rural police station limits in the early hours on Monday.

According to Mangalagiri rural police, based on a tip-off about the man identified as G. Samuel travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam in a private travels bus while in possession of MDMA in the form of tablets and crystals, sleuths from the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) along with the local police nabbed the culprit and arrested him. Based on preliminary inquiry, he was addicted to taking it and also supplying it to others.

Police booked a case, and an investigation is in progress.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
MDMA eagle investigation 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X