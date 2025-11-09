Man Arrested for Murdering Schoolgirl in Ramachandrapuram

Ambedkar Konaseema: The mystery surrounding the death of a schoolgirl, initially believed to be a case of suicide, has been resolved with the arrest of the accused. The incident took place on November 4, when the girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Meena, addressing the media, revealed that the investigation confirmed the girl was murdered. The accused, who worked at a photocopy (Xerox) shop located in the same building where the girl lived, has been arrested.

According to the SP, the accused was facing severe financial difficulties, particularly due to expenses related to his sister’s wedding. On the day of the incident, the girl returned home from school around 4:30 p.m., and the accused entered her house at about 5 p.m., allegedly intending to steal valuables, knowing that her mother was not at home.

When the girl confronted him and attempted to inform her mother, the accused strangled her to death and tried to make it appear as a suicide. Police recovered fingerprints matching the accused at the scene.

CCTV footage further confirmed the presence of the accused in the building during the time of the crime. Based on this and other technical evidence, he was taken into custody.

SP Rahul Meena said a medical report is awaited.