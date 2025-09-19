Man Arrested For Harassing House Surgeon At Anantapur GGH

ANANTAPUR: A man pretending to be a patient and harassing a house surgeon in the name of love at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur was nabbed and arrested by the police on Friday. The incident came to light after the house surgeon lodged a complaint with the GGH superintendent. The accused was identified as G. Mohan Sai of Syndicate Nagar area, Anantapur rural mandal, a graduate preparing for competitive examinations.

GGH superintendent Dr. K.L. Subramanyam said that the youth visited the hospital on September 13 with complaints of cough and throat infection, where he was treated by the house surgeon. He returned the following day and began forcing the doctor to accept his advances. Despite her ignoring him, he repeatedly obtained OP slips and followed her during duty hours for three consecutive days.

Vexed by his behaviour, the house surgeon reported the matter to the superintendent on Thursday, who in turn lodged a complaint with the Two Town police. Hospital staff also provided CCTV footage showing the youth following the doctor.

On Friday, the Two Town police traced his identity as G. Mohan Sai, a B.Com graduate. Inspector Srikanth stated that the youth assumed the house surgeon’s professional courtesy was a sign of affection and began harassing her. Based on the superintendent’s complaint, he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.