Man Arrested for Assault Bid on Minor Girl

Anantapur: The owner of a photo copy centre was apprehended by the police after an attempted assault on a minor girl, a student of Class VIII, in Narpala, Anantapur district. The incident came to light when a video showing the girl's parents confronting the accused and reprimanding him went viral on social media.

According to sources, the girl had visited the local photo copy centre in Narpala mandal to get photocopies of her school work. The accused, identified as Nagaraju, allegedly attempted to assault the girl while they were alone in the shop. The girl managed to escape and immediately informed her parents about the incident. In response, the girl's parents and relatives confronted Nagaraju at his shop, where they reportedly assaulted him and urged the girl to hit him with a slipper. Following the confrontation, Nagaraju was handed over to the Narpala police station. Anantapur Rural DSP B.V. Shiva Reddy confirmed that Nagaraju has been arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as under SC/ST Atrocity cases, based on a complaint filed by the minor girl's parents. The DSP assured that strict legal action would be taken against the accused.