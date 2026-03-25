Malladi Krishna Rao’s Nomination Kept Pending in Yanam

Kakinada:Election officials in the Yanam Assembly constituency completed scrutiny of nominations on Tuesday, rejecting one nomination and keeping that of former minister Malladi Krishna Rao pending.

Of the 19 nominations filed, that of Gollapalli Leelavathi was rejected. Krishna Rao’s nomination was kept pending following an objection by another candidate, who alleged that he continues to hold the post of Delhi representative to the Puducherry government and had not resigned.

Officials said clarification would be sought before taking a final decision. Krishna Rao, however, stated that he had resigned from the post in February but had not submitted the acceptance letter earlier. He submitted the relevant document later on Tuesday.

The election officer said a decision on the matter would be taken on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sitting MLA Gollapalli Ashok is contesting from Congress, Thota Raju from TVK, and Malladi Krishna Rao from the All India Namadu Rajyam party.