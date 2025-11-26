Male Nurse Arrested for Secretly Filming Women Doctors in Guntur Medical College

Amaravati: Police arrested a male nurse was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly recording videos of women doctors and medical postgraduate students while they were changing clothes inside a medical college facility on the outskirts of Guntur.

DSP Bhanoday, while briefing the media, said the accused, identified as Venkata Sai, had joined the hospital as a male nurse nearly a month ago. The incident reportedly took place inside the operation theatre changing room.

Police acted upon a complaint stating that the accused secretly recorded videos on his mobile phone. He was taken into custody and his mobile device has been seized and sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

The DSP stated that the women doctors had already deleted the recorded videos from the phone. "Efforts are underway to retrieve the deleted data," he said.

Reacting to rumours circulating on social media claiming the phone contained nearly 200 videos, the officer clarified: "There is no evidence so far to support those claims."

Further investigation is ongoing.