Male Jaguar Dies In Accident At Tirupati Zoo

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
7 Oct 2025 11:19 PM IST

“Kusha was a magnificent animal who captivated visitors and held a special place in our hearts": Zoo officials

File photo of male jaguar ‘Kusha’ seen in his enclosure at S.V. Zoological Park, Tirupati — DC Image

TIRUPATI: A 15-year-old male jaguar named Kusha died in an accident at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Zoo officials said the incident occurred inside his enclosure while he was climbing a tree—a natural behaviour for big cats—when he accidentally got entangled and could not free himself. Despite immediate rescue efforts by the staff and veterinary team, Kusha could not be revived.

A post-mortem conducted by Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University pathologists confirmed death due to hypovolemic shock and asphyxia caused by the entanglement. The carcass was later cremated on the zoo premises in the presence of officials and staff.

Kusha, who was brought from Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park in 2013, had been one of the most admired animals at the park for over a decade.

“Kusha was a magnificent animal who captivated visitors and held a special place in our hearts. His absence will be deeply felt by staff, volunteers, and visitors,” the zoo said in a statement.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

