Malaria Spike Hits North Andhra, Officials Ramp Up Response

Visakhapatnam: North Andhra districts are witnessing a rise in malaria cases as health authorities gear up to combat seasonal diseases during the southwest monsoon.

Malaria officer for Visakhapatnam and ASR districts, M. Tulasi Raj, said ASR district has recorded 1,848 malaria cases and 10 dengue cases in the last six months, while Visakhapatnam reported 63 malaria and 119 dengue cases.

Tulasi Raj explained that the first round of spraying has been completed, covering 2,086 villages in ASR district. Visakhapatnam has also intensified anti-larval operations.

Parvathipuram Manyam district’s District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Dr S. Bhaskar Rao, said three lakh blood smears were collected this year, of which 1,200 tested positive for malaria, though no dengue cases have been reported so far.

“We have identified 914 villages as high risk, launched house-to-house fever surveys, and organised indoor residual spraying and anti-larval operations. We have also requested drones to spray large water bodies,” Dr Bhaskar Rao told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday.

In Srikakulam, DMHO Dr Anitha said the district had registered 16 malaria cases but no dengue so far. “We are holding medical camps in identified villages along with spraying, and have also requested drones for wider spraying coverage,” she noted.

Vizianagaram reported 238 malaria and 24 dengue cases, said DMHO Dr Jeevan Rani.

Meanwhile, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has introduced drone technology to spray pesticides over non-drinking water bodies, a major mosquito breeding ground.

“We have identified 64 non-drinking water bodies, and are spraying ML oil with drones across 209 acres to protect public health,” said Naresh Kumar, GVMC Chief Medical Officer.

Additionally, health authorities across North Andhra are distributing long-lasting insecticidal nets in tribal hamlets and remote villages to prevent infections.