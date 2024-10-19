Malabar concludes with sea phase off Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The sea phase of Malabar 2024 concluded off Visakhapatnam on Friday evening. This edition of Malabar witnessed participation of warships with their integral helicopters, long range maritime patrol aircraft and submarines. Units participated in complex and advanced exercises in the domains of surface, sub-surface and air warfare. Major exercises included surface weapon firings, anti-air shoots, air defense exercises, anti-submarine warfare exercises, extensive operations of ship borne helicopters, seamanship evolutions including fueling from tankers and maritime interdiction operations.

A release from Eastern Naval Command on Saturday said that the Malabar24 sea phase served as a testament to the commitment of participating nations towards enhancing understanding, collaboration and engagement in the maritime domain as the world grapples with increasingly complex maritime security challenges.



The sea phase culminated with a closing ceremony that included a review of operational aspects of the sea phase and enabled all participating navies to interact and exchange views by sharing experiences and best practices.

India hosted the event while the US, Japan and Australia participated in the 10-day exercises.