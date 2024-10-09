Malabar Aims at Larger Good of Maritime Nations: ENC Chief

Visakhapatnam: The Malabar-24 naval exercise opened here on Wednesday with a resolve to foster better understanding and collaboration in the Indian Ocean and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

The event is being held under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command of Indian Navy at a time when the Indian Ocean and the broader Indo-Pacific region have become “increasingly vital for global security and economic stability.”

Addressing the inaugural session, Flag Officer, commanding-in-chief of Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said the significance of maritime region was underscored by its major roles in trade and energy security.

“The Malabar exercise aspires to transcend mere military drills, embodying a commitment to cooperation among like-minded nations in response to evolving maritime challenges,” he said at a joint press conference by representatives of the participant nations.

General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Joint Staff from Japan, Admiral Stephen Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, Vice Admiral Katsushi Omachi from the Japan Self Defence Fleet, Rear Admiral Chris Smith, Commander of the Australian Fleet and Jennifer Larson, US Consul General also addressed the media.

Stephen Koehler said the US valued partnership with the Indian Navy and acknowledged India’s key role in the Indo-Pacific. “Both the nations jointly increased their maritime patrol aircraft operations in the Indian Ocean. The US Navy support ships now receive regular maintenance in Indian shipyards,” he noted.

Asked about the technological assistance to the Indian Navy, Admiral Koehler said, “We’re supporting Indian defence modernization through co-development and co-production of major defence platforms.”

Answering another question on non-deployment of nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers, Admiral Koehler and Vice Admiral Pendharkar said these were not participating due to their prior scheduling. Available assets were enough for carrying out this exercise, he said.

The participant admirals said, “This year's exercise promises to be one of the most- advanced yet, featuring intricate operational scenarios across all domains of naval warfare. Participating ships, submarines, helicopters, and aircraft will operate closely together, exchanging information seamlessly while conducting realistic drills that test their capabilities.”

Malabar 2024, they stressed, is poised to refine frameworks for future cooperation among these nations and will have lasting implications for collective maritime strategies.