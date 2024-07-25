Majority of MLAs faced police cases in last five years in AP

Vijayawada: A majority of the MLAs in the state Assembly, mainly from the Telugu Desam, claimed in the legislature on Thursday that several police cases had been registered against them by the previous YSRC government.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu released in the Assembly a White Paper on the Law and Order conditions in the state during the last five years. He read out the list of police cases registered against the leaders.

Naidu asked legislators to raise their hand if any police case had been registered against them under the YSRC rule. A majority of the MLAs did so in a jiffy. Naidu turned his head around to see these legislators.

The Chief Minister noted that K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju was tortured in lockup during the previous government’s term and “Jagan Mohan Reddy turned devilish after watching the related videos.”