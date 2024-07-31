Major Reshuffle in AP Police: 96 DSPs transferred

Vijayawada: In a significant shake-up of the Andhra Pradesh police force, DGP Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Wednesday issued transfer orders for 96 Civil DSPs through Rc No 782/G2/2024.

Notably, over half of the transferred officers have been directed to report to the Police Headquarters.

Key transfers include the appointment of K. Damodar Rao as ACP Central, Vijayawada, G. Ratna Raju as DSRP, Vijayawada, and V.V. Naidu as ACP, Traffic Division-1, Vijayawada. Additionally, P. Mallikarjuna Rao has been posted as Disha, Vijayawada, while B. Parthasaradhi has been shifted to SDPO, Kuppam.A large number of DSPs, including P. Murali Krishna Reddy, B.V.S. Nageswara Rao, D.N.V. Prasad, and P. Bhaskar Rao, have been instructed to report to the Police Headquarters.

The transferred officers have been directed to assume charge at their new postings immediately and inform the police headquarters accordingly.

Concerned unit heads have been asked to relieve the outgoing DSPs promptly and direct them to report to their new assignments.