Major Reshuffle: 19 IAS Officers Transferred in AP

Vijayawada: In a major reshuffle of bureaucrats, 19 IAS officers have been transferred in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Secretary Neerabh Prasad issued GO-Rt-1222 on Thursday to this effect. Two IPS officers were also transferred. Harish Gupta has been appointed as DG of Vigilance and Enforcement and Kumar Vishwajit as principal secretary, Home.

Among the IAS lot, the special chief secretary, of the BC Welfare Department, Anantha Ramu, was transferred and posted as special chief secretary to Environment, Forests, Science & Technology, while relieving Kumar Prasad from full additional charge.

Ram Prakash Sisodia, director general, of AP Human Resources Development Institute (APHRDI), was transferred and posted as special chief secretary to Lands & DM, Registration, Stamps) in the revenue department, while relieving Ajay Jain, from full additional charge.

Jaya Lakshmi, principal secretary to the department of women, children, differently abled & senior citizens, was transferred and posted as chief commissioner of Land Administration, while relieving Sai Prasad, from full additional charge.

Kantilal Dande, principal secretary to tribal welfare was transferred and posted as PS to transport, roads & Buildings while duly relieving Pradyumna PS from full additional charge. Girja Shankar, chief commissioner of state taxes was relieved from the full additional charge of secretary, CT, to the finance department. Hereafter the department will be looked after by principal secretary, finance.

Suresh Kumar, commissioner, of school education was transferred and posted as secretary to infrastructure and investment while relieving N Yuvaraj from the full additional charge. The MoS was also placed in full additional charge of the post of secretary to the GVWV&VSWS department while relieving Ajay Jain from full additional charge.

Saurabh Gaur, secretary to higher education is placed in full additional charge of the post of secretary to ITE&C and RTGS while relieving Kona Sasidhar from full additional charge.

The post held by Yuvaraj, Secretary to Industries & commerce, was re-designated as Secretary to Industries & commerce and Food Processing. Chiranjiv Choudhary was relieved of the full additional charge of principal secretary to food processing.

K Harshavardhan, secretary to the social welfare department was transferred and posted as secretary to the minorities welfare department.

P Bhaskara, commissioner, collegiate education, was transferred and posted as secretary to the backward classes welfare department. Kanna Babu, commissioner to Panchayat Raj & Rural Development was transferred and posted as secretary to the social welfare department.

Vadarevu Vinay Chand, secretary (FP), finance department, was transferred and posted as secretary to tourism and culture), YAT &C department. Vivek Yadav, who was awaiting posting was named as secretary to youth services and sports), the YAT&C department.

Surya Kumari, commissioner, of fisheries, was transferred and posted as secretary to the department of women, children, differently abled & senior citizens. C Sridhar, commissioner of rehabilitation and resettlement was transferred and posted as industries director. J Nivas, awaiting a posting, was designated as an additional secretary to the Finance department.

Vijaya Ramaraju, awaiting a posting, was designated as director of school education. Himanshu Shukla, awaiting posting, was named director of information and public relations in an existing vacancy. Dilli Rao, awaiting a posting was named as director of agriculture while Chevvuru Harikiran was transferred.