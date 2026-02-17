 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Major Heist at MLA Dulipalla Narendra’s Mother’s House in Ponnur

Andhra Pradesh
17 Feb 2026 3:17 PM IST

Thieves decamp with 43 savaralu of gold, 10 kg silver and ₹1 lakh cash; Ponnur Police launch investigation

Major Heist at MLA Dulipalla Narendra’s Mother’s House in Ponnur
x
Clues teams visited the house and conducted a detailed inspection.

Ponnur: In a major heist, unidentified thieves targeted the residence of MLA Dulipalla Narendra’s mother and decamped with 43 savaralu of gold, 10 kg of silver, and ₹1 lakh in cash.

The Ponnur Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Prameela Devi. Clues teams visited the house and conducted a detailed inspection.
Sub-Inspector Sri Hari stated that an investigation is underway.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ponnur andhra pradesh Money Heist 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X