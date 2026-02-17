Major Heist at MLA Dulipalla Narendra’s Mother’s House in Ponnur

Ponnur: In a major heist, unidentified thieves targeted the residence of MLA Dulipalla Narendra’s mother and decamped with 43 savaralu of gold, 10 kg of silver, and ₹1 lakh in cash.

The Ponnur Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Prameela Devi. Clues teams visited the house and conducted a detailed inspection. Sub-Inspector Sri Hari stated that an investigation is underway.

