Major Fire Breaks Out Near Govindaraja Swamy Temple In Tirupati

DC Web Desk
3 July 2025 8:05 AM IST

Upon receiving the information, firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire with four fire extinguishers

A major fire broke out near the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday morning.
Hyderabad: A major fire broke out near the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Thursday morning.
After receiving the information, firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire with four fire extinguishers.

The officials identified that the fire broke out to an electrical short circuit in a shop. Two shops were gutted, and the canopies set up in front of the temple were also caught in the fire.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
