Major Fire Breaks Out at Amaravati’s HOD Tower; CM Naidu Orders Probe

Amaravati: A massive fire erupted at the Head of Department (HOD) Tower in the Rayapudi area of the Amaravati capital region. Firefighting teams quickly rushed to the scene and are actively working to bring the intense blaze under control.

In response to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a detailed and comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The probe comes amidst growing speculation and concerns raised by local residents, who are questioning whether the fire was a mere accident or a deliberate act of sabotage.



