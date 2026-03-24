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Major Fire Breaks Out at Amaravati’s HOD Tower; CM Naidu Orders Probe

Andhra Pradesh
24 March 2026 1:43 AM IST

Authorities are investigating whether the blaze was a simple accident or a deliberate act of sabotage.

Major Fire Breaks Out at Amaravati’s HOD Tower; CM Naidu Orders Probe
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Amaravati: A massive fire erupted at the Head of Department (HOD) Tower in the Rayapudi area of the Amaravati capital region. Firefighting teams quickly rushed to the scene and are actively working to bring the intense blaze under control.

In response to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a detailed and comprehensive investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The probe comes amidst growing speculation and concerns raised by local residents, who are questioning whether the fire was a mere accident or a deliberate act of sabotage.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fire accident Amaravati 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
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