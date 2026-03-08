Major Burglary in Chodavaram: 65 Tolas of Gold, Cash Worth ₹1.5 Crore Stolen

Chodavaram: A major burglary was reported in Govada village of Chodavaram mandal in Anakapalli district, where unidentified persons allegedly stole gold and cash worth around ₹1.5 crore from a house.

According to police, the incident took place at the residence of a woman named Sujatha located near BN Road in Govada village. The burglars reportedly broke into the house and escaped with about 65 tolas of gold along with some cash.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. A clues team visited the spot and conducted inspections to collect evidence and trace the suspects.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the culprits.